Abstract

The aim of the present study was to evaluate the impact of a violent environment on mental health and the impact of a sport for social development (SSD) program on quality of life, mental distress symptoms, and heart rate variability (HRV). HRV and psychometric data were measured from 20 men professional athletes assisted by the SSD and 20 men living in the same violent community. The comparison of groups revealed greater sympathetic parameters of HRV, positive affect, and quality of life in the SSD group. Multiple regression analysis showed that the quality of life in the SSD group was positively predicted by positive affect, while in the control group the quality of life was negatively predicted by their history of traumatic events. Both groups reported high levels of exposure to traumatic events and posttraumatic stress symptoms. However, this study demonstrates the benefits of SSD programs in mental health.

