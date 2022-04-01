CONTACT US: Contact info
Mollayeva T. Med (N Y) 2022; 3(5): 289-293.
35584649
Biological and socio-cultural factors are known to impact health outcomes in traumatic brain injury (TBI). Disentangling their role requires both preclinical studies, investigating the mechanistic basis for differential outcomes, and a more diverse pool of clinical and behavioral data from affected individuals. Tailored approaches are essential to enhancing equity in TBI outcomes.
