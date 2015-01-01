Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Veterans in general-and especially those who identify as Veterans of color-are underrepresented in health-related treatment research. This contributes to health inequity by hindering the development of evidence-based treatment recommendations for people of color. This project utilized culturally centered research procedures to identify health-related research priorities and examine motives for and barriers to research participation in a diverse sample of Veterans.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Veterans (N = 330, 32% female; 36% Black, 28% White, 15% Latinx, 12% Asian, 4% Multiracial) reported their experiences with and perspectives on health-related research online from remote locations. Linear regression was used to test associations between discrimination and motives/barriers for research. All procedures were approved by the Institutional Review Board (#2033562).



RESULTS: Participants identified psychological concerns, particularly PTSD, as research priorities for Veterans in their communities, but also prioritized physical problems (e.g., brain injury) and social concerns (e.g., homelessness, access to care). Perceptions of, motives for, and barriers to research were similar across racial/ethnic groups. The most common motive was contributing to research that seems important, and the most common barrier was not knowing about research opportunities. Every-day experiences with discrimination (e.g., people acting as if they are afraid of you because of your race/ethnicity) were associated with more barriers to research among Black participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Experiences of racial/ethnic discrimination are associated with different research-related outcomes across racial/ethnic groups. Efforts to engage diverse populations should prioritize access to (not willingness to participate in) health-related research.

Language: en