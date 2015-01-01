|
Citation
|
Cornali C, Amaddeo P, Benussi A, Perrone F, Manes M, Zanardini R, Benussi L, Belotti F, Bellini G, Bruzzone A, Bruzzone M, Morelli D, Archetti S, Latronico N, Padovani A, Fontanella MM, Ghidoni R, Borroni B. Neurol. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35583840
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sports-related concussion (SRC) is a subset of mild traumatic brain injuries occurring in contact sports. Most people recover spontaneously, but in retired professional players, the risk for neurodegenerative diseases is increased. A biomarker, such as neurofilament light chains (NfL), would help to address this issue and demonstrate sports' safety. Assessing NfL in professional soccer players may be the best way to investigate if repetitive head-impact exposure in the typical lower and asymptomatic range is harmful.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; Football; Head injury; Neurofilaments