Citation
Meteier Q, Capallera M, De Salis E, Widmer M, Angelini L, Abou Khaled O, Mugellini E, Sonderegger A. Physiol. Rep. 2022; 10(10): e15229.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35583049
Abstract
Drivers are often held responsible for road crashes. Previous research has shown that stressors such as carrying passengers in the vehicle can be a source of accidents for young drivers. To mitigate this problem, this study investigated whether the presence of a passenger behind the wheel can be predicted using machine learning, based on physiological signals. It also addresses the question whether relaxation before driving can positively influence the driver's state and help controlling the potential negative consequences of stressors. Sixty young participants completed a 10-min driving simulator session, either alone or with a passenger. Before their driving session, participants spent 10 min relaxing or listening to an audiobook. Physiological signals were recorded throughout the experiment.
Language: en
Keywords
machine learning; stress; physiology; driver state; passenger; relaxation