Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rural injured workers requiring multidisciplinary assessments for musculoskeletal disorders face health access disparities, which include travel to urban centers. Virtual care can enhance access to multidisciplinary team care for musculoskeletal conditions in rural areas.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A retrospective chart audit of 136 multidisciplinary assessment reports of injured workers was conducted. Comprehensive management recommendations from the health care assessment team were extracted for analysis. The health care team used virtual technologies to join with patients and at least one local rural health practitioner in one of three locations. Remote presence robotics (RPR; Xpress Technology™) or laptop-based telehealth was used to complete the assessments.



RESULTS: RPR were used in 46% of assessments over two sites, with 54% using laptop-based telehealth at a third site. Frequencies of team members' assessment using technologies were as follows: physical therapist (100%), psychologist (78%), plastic surgeon (8%), and physician (43%). Spine (42%) and shoulder (32%) disorders were the most common problems. Most workers (79%) were 3 or more months postinjury. The most common management recommendation was the need for daily comprehensive rehabilitation care (76%). Travel time was saved by 89% of participants.



CONCLUSIONS: Virtual care was used to unite multidisciplinary assessment teams for the evaluation of injured rural workers with complex musculoskeletal injuries. Future research recommendations include comparing between virtual and fully in-person multidisciplinary assessment and recommendation findings, and evaluation of patient and practitioner experiences with comprehensive virtual team assessments.

