|
Citation
|
Jiang S, Lin Y. Urban Rail Transit 2022; 8(1): 32-44.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Extreme weather events, such as typhoon and hurricane, have characteristics of high uncertainty, large destructiveness, and extensiveness, which threat the daily life and cause apparent perturbations to human mobility. In order to investigate the perturbation on human mobility, this study collects the metro transaction data before and during a typhoon weather event in Fuzhou, China, to conduct analyses. The ridership before and during the typhoon weather event is innovatively compared at system, station and origin-destination level. Besides, it is of novelty to examine the travel time distribution of metro trips in the normal and perturbed state by comparing three candidate models with the Akaike information criterion method.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Human mobility; Metro ridership; Travel time; Traveled stations; Typhoon weather