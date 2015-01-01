Abstract

Fire is one of the most common disasters that threaten the safety of the crowd in metro stations. Due to the variations in the design of metro stations, the hazard posed by the spreading products of the fire can pose different risks. The typical structures of metro stations in Guangzhou and Washington, D.C., are very different from each other. In Washington, D.C., the "high-dome" structure is predominant in the construction of metro stations, while in Guangzhou, most metro stations have the "flat ceiling" structure. In this article, a numerical modeling for fire dynamic simulation is used to predict and compare the spreading characters of fire products (the smoke height change, the temperature distribution and the visibility change) when fires with 2.5 MW heat release rate occur in the platform center and at the platform end in the two kinds of metro stations. The results show that, in the same fire scenario, the lowest smoke heights monitored in the Guangzhou model is 0.6 m (fire at the platform end) and 0.8 m (fire in the platform center) above the safe smoke height in 360 s after a fire breaks out, while it is 6.15 m (fire in the platform center) and 6.2 m (fire at the platform end) above the smoke height in the Washington model. The temperature increment in the Guangzhou model is 23 °C (fire in the platform center) to 29 °C (fire at the platform end) in 360 s after the fire breaks out, while the temperature increment in the same period in the Washington model is 8.5 °C (fire at the platform end) to 9 °C (fire in the platform center). The visibility of most areas on the platform of the Guangzhou model is about 1 m no matter the fire is in the platform center or at the platform end at 360 s after the fire begins, while in the Washington model, the visibility of most areas is 1.5-13.5 mm (fire at the platform end) to 4-14 m (fire in the platform center) at the same moment. Based on the results, the environment is worse when the fire happens at the end of the platform than that when the fire happens in the platform center of the Guangzhou model. While the fire location has fewer impacts on the smoke height, temperature, and visibility in the Washington model, metro stations with a high-dome structure can be beneficial to fire evacuation safety; however, the construction cost can be high. Metro stations with flat ceiling are widely used in more cities for it has lower construction cost; to compensate for its weaker abilities under fire conditions, it is suggested that smoke exhaust systems should be carefully and fully considered.

Language: en