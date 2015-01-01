Abstract

In previous work, relationships between muscle and bone size and strength have been demonstrated and were stronger in females, suggesting possible sexual dimorphism. Here we examine sex-specific associations between individual muscle sarcopenia components with clinical outcomes (falls and fractures). 641 participants were recruited. Muscle mass was assessed as cross-sectional area (CSA) by peripheral quantitative computed tomography of the calf, grip strength (GpS) by Jamar dynamometry and function by gait speed (GtS). Falls and fractures were self-reported. Ordinal and logistic regression were used to examine the associations between muscle measurements and outcomes with and without adjustment for confounders. Mean (SD) age was 69.3 (2.6) years. CSA, GpS, and GtS were greater among males (p < 0.002). A higher proportion of females had fallen since age 45 (61.3% vs 40.2%, p < 0.001); in the last year (19.9% vs 14.1%, p = 0.053); and reported a previous fracture since age 45 (21.8% vs 18.5%, p = 0.302), than males. Among females, greater CSA was related to reduced risk of falling and fewer falls in the previous year in fully adjusted analysis only (p < 0.05); higher GpS was related to lower risk of falls since age 45 in unadjusted analysis (p = 0.045) and lower risk of fracture since age 45 in both unadjusted and fully adjusted analysis (p < 0.045). No statistically significant associations were observed for GtS among either sex for any relationships between muscle measurements and clinical outcomes studied. We observed relationships between muscle mass and strength but not function with falls and fractures in females only; further longitudinal studies are required to reproduce these results.

Language: en