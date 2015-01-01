|
Abe T, Nakamae A, Toriyama M, Hirata K, Adachi N. Clin. Biomech. 2022; 96: e105661.
PMID
35588585
BACKGROUND: Inhibitions in the acquisition of accurate information about the environment can affect control of the lower extremities and lead to anterior cruciate ligament injury. This study aimed to clarify the effects of limited prior knowledge of the height of the fall, as well as limited visual input, on lower limb and trunk motion and ground reaction force during landing.
Anterior cruciate ligament; Drop landing; Knee biomechanics; Motion analysis; Prior knowledge; Visual input