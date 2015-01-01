Abstract

BACKGROUND: Inhibitions in the acquisition of accurate information about the environment can affect control of the lower extremities and lead to anterior cruciate ligament injury. This study aimed to clarify the effects of limited prior knowledge of the height of the fall, as well as limited visual input, on lower limb and trunk motion and ground reaction force during landing.



METHODS: Twenty healthy university students were recruited. Drop landings from a 30-cm platform were measured under three conditions: (1) unknown, without prior knowledge of the height of the fall and without visual input; (2) known, with prior knowledge of the height of the fall and without visual input; and (3) control, with prior knowledge of the height of the fall and visual input.



FINDINGS: In the unknown condition, the peak ground reaction force for the vertical and posterior directions was significantly higher than that in the known and control conditions; leg and knee stiffness, ankle joint work, and joint flexion motion of the knee, ankle, and trunk after landing were decreased as well. In the known condition, there were no significant differences in leg and knee stiffness and vertical ground reaction force compared to the control condition.



INTERPRETATION: The results of this study indicate that the risk of anterior cruciate ligament injury during landing increases when individuals have limited visual input and prior knowledge of the height of the fall. This finding suggests that an accurate perception of the surrounding environment may help prevent anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Language: en