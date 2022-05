Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the costs of hospital admission authorizations (AIHs) due to falls among older people within the Brazilian National Health System (SUS).



METHODS: This was a descriptive cost analysis study, based on data from the SUS's Hospital Information System, related to AIH due to falls among older people (60 years and older), between 2000 to 2020. A descriptive analysis was performed and cost measurement was based on a macro-costing method.



RESULTS: 1,746,097 AIHs due to falls among older people were recorded, and the total cost was found to be BRL 2,315,395,702.75. The proportion of hospitalization costs was higher among those aged 80 years and older (36.9%), female (60.4%) and the Southeast region of the country (57.3%). The average length of stay in hospital ranged from 5.2 to 7.5 days.



CONCLUSION: The high costs identified showed the need for investments in more effective measures in order to prevent and mitigate the damage caused by falls among older people.

Language: en