Citation
Muralidharan H, Venkatesan A, Venati R, Dhanasekaran ID, Suthahar T, Ahmed A, Salhotra A, Nair BB, Krishnan M, Rajanandh MG. Explor. Res. Clin. Soc. Pharm. 2022; 6: e100142.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35586749
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Health care professionals (HCPs) have been using drugs and poison information centre (DIC) less frequently in recent years. The purpose of this study was to identify the barriers that inhibit HCPs from using the DIC service in a tertiary care hospital, as well as the factors that assist HCPs in using DIC more effectively.
Language: en
Keywords
Clinical pharmacy services; Drug related queries; Evidence based medicine; Pharmaceutical care; Poison information