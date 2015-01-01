Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health care professionals (HCPs) have been using drugs and poison information centre (DIC) less frequently in recent years. The purpose of this study was to identify the barriers that inhibit HCPs from using the DIC service in a tertiary care hospital, as well as the factors that assist HCPs in using DIC more effectively.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among HCPs in Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai. HCPs were given a semi-structured questionnaire that was developed and validated by a subject expert, a public health expert, and a clinical psychologist, and their barriers and facilitators in accessing drug information services were recorded.



FINDINGS: A total of 405 HCPs responded to the survey. Among the identified barriers, the top 3 were: HCPs found it easier to use mobile internet (31%) and the department's reference library (25%) instead of contacting DIC for any drug/poison information. In addition, 17% of HCPs stated that they were too busy. The factors that may assist HCPs utilize DIC more effectively were more awareness is required to demonstrate the functionalities of DIC (24%), and a mobile application is required (23%).



CONCLUSION: Today's HCPs have easy access to a variety of drug information resources, and many prefer to do their own drug/poison research. As current generation HCPs find it more convenient to use mobile internet than contacting DIC, the creation of a mobile application for drug information service may enhance the number of questions from HCPs.

