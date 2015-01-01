|
van Herpen MM, Dückers MLA, Schaap R, Olff M, Te Brake H. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e832840.
BACKGROUND: A one-stop shop for disaster response services provides a central location for information and advice in an accessible way. Yet little is known about its organization and outcomes. After the MH17 airplane crash, the one-stop shop concept was realized through a digital environment called the Information and Referral Center (IRC). The aim of this study was to evaluate the experiences of users and providers in regard to the IRC and to identify improvement points for future IRCs.
Humans; evaluation; Surveys and Questionnaires; online; *Disasters; Aircraft; disaster response; one-stop shop; psychosocial care; Reproducibility of Results