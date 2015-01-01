|
Sun L, Zhang W, Qi F, Wang Y. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e873936.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
35586009
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare professionals (HPs) has been recognized as important occupational health and societal problem in the world. Many studies were also conducted to explore the prevalence, risk factors, and adverse outcomes of WPV against HPs. Although the gender differences in the prevalence and risk factors of WPV against HPs have been implied in many studies, fewer studies were conducted to explore the gender differences for WPV against HPs, especially in China. In this study, we aim to analyze the gender differences in the prevalence and risk factors of WPV against HPs in Shandong, China.
Language: en
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Sex Factors; Prevalence; China; prevalence; risk factor; workplace violence; *Workplace Violence; Delivery of Health Care; gender difference; healthcare professionals