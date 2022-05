Abstract

Manchon, J. B., Bueno, M., & Navarro, J. (2021). Calibration of trust in automated driving: A matter of initial level of trust and automated driving style? Human Factors. (Original DOI:10.1177/00187208211052804)



The article title appeared incorrectly in the initial OnlineFirst version of this article. The article topic was included in the article name. The correct title appears above and in all subsequent versions.



[The article title has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]

