Citation
Xiong Y, Wang Y, Wang Q, Wang H, Ren P. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35590249
Abstract
The healthy context paradox is defined as the phenomenon that victims' psychological adjustment worsens in a context with a lower rate of victimization. The unexpected pattern was primarily confirmed in children and adolescents from western societies, and it is unclear whether classroom-level victimization could moderate the link between peer victimization and psychological adjustment in the Chinese cultural context, where Confucian philosophies and collectivism are highly valued. Furthermore, most existing research used a single method to assess peer victimization. The current study attempted to examine classroom-level peer victimization as a moderator in the association between individual-level peer victimization and depression, self-esteem, and well-being among 2613 Chinese seventh graders (1237 girls, M(age) = 13.00±.61) from 47 classrooms (M(classroom size) = 55.60, range from 45 to 65) using both self-reported and peer-reported information on peer victimization. At the individual level, the results revealed that both self- and peer-reported victimization were positively related to depression and negatively related to self-esteem and well-being. Most importantly, consistent with past findings documenting the healthy context paradox, self-reported victimized youth experienced a higher level of depression and lower level of self-esteem and well-being in classrooms where the overall level of victimization was relatively low. However, the healthy context paradox was not replicated in the nominated data of peer victimization.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; well-being; peer victimization; self-esteem; classroom victimization; healthy context paradox