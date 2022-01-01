|
Citation
|
Zafri NM, Tabassum T, Himal MRH, Sultana R, Debnath AK. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 81: 1-8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35589279
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Globally, pedestrians are one of the most vulnerable road-user groups. Their vulnerability increases while crossing the road at controlled intersections during the "don't walk" phase. Previous literature shows that driver yielding behavior has an association with pedestrian safety at intersections. Though several studies have explored driver yielding behavior towards pedestrians at conflict points, evidence on how pedestrian actions influence driver yielding behavior at intersections is yet to be investigated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pedestrian safety; Driver yielding behavior; Binary logistic regression model; Non-compliance behavior; Pedestrian road crossing behavior