Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Allowing young drivers to gain experience while being supervised by an experienced driver is a widely used measure to try to reduce crash risk. On 1 January 2017, the Danish licensing system was updated to allow licensing at age 17 with post-license supervised driving until solo driving at age 18.



METHOD: Based on data from the Danish Driving License register and Statistics Denmark, including the entire population, the purpose of this study is to determine if sociodemographic characteristics and a history of violations and crash involvement among youth predict licensing at age 17. A second purpose is to estimate the time period from licensing until the driver turns 18 and to explore changes in license demand in the context of Denmark's updated licensing system.



RESULTS: An increasing proportion choose to license at the age of 17, but the proportion below 19 with a driver's license is unchanged. On average, the license is obtained 5.3 months before turning 18. Living in rural areas, with both parents, and in a family with several cars and higher income increases the likelihood of licensing at age 17. Young people with a history of involvement in non-traffic-related accidents or violations are more likely to license at age 17.



CONCLUSION: Lowering the license age to allow supervised driving increases early licensing. The average time period from licensing until the driver turns 18 is less than six months. Sociodemographic characteristics predict early licensing. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: Minimum requirements for the time period from licensing until the driver turns 18 are needed to support a safety benefit. Follow-up studies mapping supervised driving, crash involvement, and possible changes in crash risk associated with the change in the Danish licensing system are needed to specify the requirements.

