Cathelyn F, Van Dessel P, De Houwer J. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 81: 134-142.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35589284
INTRODUCTION: Drunk driving is one of the primary causes of road traffic injuries and fatalities. A possible approach to reduce drunk driving rates is to identify which individuals are at risk of such behavior and establish targeted prevention. Simply asking individuals about drunk driving in real-world contexts would be problematic because of potential deception. The use of implicit measures such as the Implicit Association Test (IAT) could overcome this problem because they are less controllable than self-reports and thus less susceptible to deception. However, previous studies have shown poor predictive utility of implicit measures for drunk driving behavior. The current studies aimed to test the predictive utility of a variant of the IAT designed to assess beliefs about past driving under the influence (the P-DUI-IAT).
Drunk driving; Prediction; Implicit measures; Past behavior