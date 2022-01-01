|
Hosseinzadeh A, Karimpour A, Kluger R, Orthober R. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 81: 21-35.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35589292
INTRODUCTION: Traffic crash reports lack detailed information about emergency medical service (EMS) responses, the injuries, and the associated treatments, limiting the ability of safety analysts to account for that information. Integrating data from other sources can enable a better understanding of characteristics of serious crashes and further explain variance in injury outcomes. In this research, an approach is proposed and implemented to link crash data to EMS run data, patient care reports, and trauma registry data.
Language: en
Emergency medical services; Data linkage; Crash outcomes; Linkage bias; Selectivity bias; Trauma registry