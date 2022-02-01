|
Chang F, Huang H, Chan AHS, Shing Man S, Gong Y, Zhou H. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 81: 216-224.
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35589293
INTRODUCTION: Time series models play an important role in monitoring and understanding the serial dynamics of road crash exposures, risks, outcomes, and safety performance indicators. The time-series methods applied in previous studies on crash time series analysis assume that the serial dependency decays rapidly or even exponentially. However, this assumption is violated in most cases because of the existence of long-memory properties in the crash time series data. Ignoring the long-memory dependency could result in biased understanding of the dynamics of road traffic crashes.
Language: en
Time series; Autoregressive; Conditional heteroscedasticity; Fractional theory; Long-memory dependencies; Moving average; Road traffic fatality