Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Safety climate assessment is a key measure of organizational safety. A strong safety climate is integral to the high safety performance in aviation. Most survey instruments that purport to measure safety climate are derived from evidence obtained in developed countries in the west. It is rare for these studies to examine the influence of macro-environmental factors on safety climate, and rarer still in countries found in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



METHOD: The researchers conducted 28 semi-structured interviews with experienced aviation maintenance engineers from a national carrier in the region. The interview questions were derived from an extensive review of existing studies of safety climate. Data from interview transcripts were coded, creating a data structure using participant quotes for 1st order codes and arriving at three aggregate dimensions: organizational commitment to safety, organizational safety practices and social relationships and their consequences.



RESULTS: Commercial considerations influenced negatively organizational commitment to safety. Organizational safety practices were weak. There was a lack of safety training, a lack of resources to support safe working, poor safety communication, and a failure to report safety issues. Strong friendships were developed through working together in teams. This adversely influenced the reporting of errors and the punishment of violations.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: The apparently weak organizational safety climate reported here was attributed to financial constraints following the imposition of economic sanctions and embargos, and to the influence of Arabic cultural values that privilege family connections and the importance of maintaining harmony in social relationships that precludes punishment.



PRACTICAL APPLICATION: Financial constraints inevitably limit resources for safety and encourage prioritization of production. Arabic cultural values inhibit the development of a 'just' culture and a 'reporting' culture and challenge the universal adoption of approaches for promoting organizational safety developed in the West.

Language: en