Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study focused on the impact of safe driving climate among friends on prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors for young Chinese drivers, arguing for the moderating role of traffic locus of control.



METHOD: Three hundred and fifty-two young Chinese drivers aged 18 to 25 years agreed to participate in this study and completed the questionnaire, which included items related to safe driving climate among friends, traffic locus of control, and prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors.



RESULTS: Safe driving climate among friends and traffic locus of control had direct effects on prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors. More importantly, internal locus of control moderated the relationship between communication on prosocial driving behavior and the relationship between shared commitment to safe driving and aggressive driving behavior. External locus of control moderated the relationship between social costs and prosocial driving behavior and the relationships between shared commitment to safe driving and prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors. It can be inferred that the effects of safe driving climate on prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors varied with their levels of traffic locus of control. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: This study enriches current theoretical frameworks and may be applied in the development of interventions and training for young drivers from the perspective of safe driving climate among friends and traffic locus of control.

