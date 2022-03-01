|
Citation
Li H, Hu H, Zhang Z, Ren G, Liu X. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 81: 313-325.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35589302
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Pedestrians are more vulnerable to traffic crashes than other road users, particularly at non-signalized crosswalks. Safety measures (such as law enforcement cameras) can be implemented to regulate road users' behavior and traffic safety. This study evaluates the effects of such cameras on pedestrian-vehicle conflicts by investigating different interaction patterns of pedestrian risk perception and driving style. DATA: Field investigations were conducted at four non-signalized crosswalks. Video data were collected using unmanned aerial vehicles and roadside cameras.
Language: en
Keywords
Pedestrian safety; Conflict analysis; Risk perception; Law enforcement cameras; Non-signalized crosswalk