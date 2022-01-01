Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The safety of pedestrians is a major concern in Victoria, Australia. Despite the considerable number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries in traffic crashes, a limited number of studies focused on pedestrian crash severity in Victoria.



METHODS: This study investigates and identifies the influential factors determining the severity of pedestrian injuries in traffic crashes in Victoria by using crash data from 2010 to 2019. An unordered multinomial logit model and an ordered logit model are developed for this purpose.



RESULTS: The results indicate that pedestrian crashes on weekends, in the period of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on dark streets, at intersections, in areas with a speed limit above 50 km/h, and on medians or footpaths are associated with a higher probability of severe and fatal injuries. Male pedestrians, children, and older adults (>59) were more likely to sustain a higher level of injury in crashes. Concerning the driver characteristics, no significant relationship was found between pedestrian injury severity and driver gender and license status, but older drivers were more likely to cause severe and fatal injuries. Pedestrian collisions with motorcycles, heavy vehicles, light commercial vehicles, bus/minibus/coach, and trams increase the probability of more severe injuries compared to cars. Moreover, older vehicles are associated with a higher probability of severe pedestrian injuries. Comparison of the model results illustrated that the MNL model was slightly better fitted on the data than the ordered logit model, but the conclusions inferred from these two models were generally similar.



PRACTICAL APPLICATION: To reduce the injuries of pedestrian crashes, we recommend improving lighting conditions and sidewalk design, implementing speed reduction strategies at high pedestrian activity areas, introducing more pedestrian crossings at midblock, installing warning signs to drivers, and discouraging the use of vehicles that are more than 20 years old.

Language: en