Citation
Rigg KK, Johnson ME. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2022; 83(3): 402-411.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
35590181
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Participation in extracurricular activities has been largely shown to be protective against adolescent substance use. However, research has yet to examine whether extracurricular activities are specifically protective against adolescent opioid misuse and if these protective effects vary by race/ethnicity. This study focuses on a high-risk population for drug use (i.e., justice-involved adolescents [JIAs]) that is not often captured in population-based surveys. The goals of the current study were twofold: (a) determine the prevalence of opioid misuse for White, Black, and Latinx JIAs and (b) assess the influence of participation in extracurricular activities on opioid misuse risk among White, Black, and Latinx JIAs.
Language: en