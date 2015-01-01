Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Participation in extracurricular activities has been largely shown to be protective against adolescent substance use. However, research has yet to examine whether extracurricular activities are specifically protective against adolescent opioid misuse and if these protective effects vary by race/ethnicity. This study focuses on a high-risk population for drug use (i.e., justice-involved adolescents [JIAs]) that is not often captured in population-based surveys. The goals of the current study were twofold: (a) determine the prevalence of opioid misuse for White, Black, and Latinx JIAs and (b) assess the influence of participation in extracurricular activities on opioid misuse risk among White, Black, and Latinx JIAs.



METHOD: Using data from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (n = 65,248), multivariate logistic regression models were estimated to determine which racial/ethnic groups experienced protective effects from participation in extracurricular activities.



RESULTS: Results show that 2.3% of the sample met criteria for past-30-day opioid misuse and participation in extracurricular activities lowered the risk for opioid misuse by 36%. However, although involvement in extracurricular activities was protective for White and Latinx youth, Black youth received no such protective effect.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence of a fairly strong protective effect (36% risk reduction) for extracurricular activities against opioid misuse, but our results caution against assuming that youth from all racial/ethnic backgrounds benefit similarly from extracurricular activities because Black adolescents may not experience the same protective benefit that White and Latinx youth receive. Programs should be aware that the protection extracurricular activities offer varies across racial/ethnic lines and tailoring may be warranted to see protective effects for Black youth.

