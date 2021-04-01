SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tupetz A, Koris A, Sultana M, Staton C, Landry MD. Med (N Y) 2021; 2(5): 490-493.

(Copyright © 2021, Cell Press)

10.1016/j.medj.2021.04.022

35590231

Global injury research and policy too often fail to acknowledge the need for gender-sensitive approaches in their efforts to effectively reduce the detrimental burden of traumatic road injuries. A case example from Bangladesh demonstrates the distinct challenges females face and how addressing those are critical to achieving global health equity.


