Abstract

PURPOSE: The study has two purposes: "ascertaining the determinants and the frequency of violence against women in men" and "determining the relation between men's violence against women and gender attitudes." DESIGN AND METHODS: The study is of cross-sectional type. Three questionnaires were used to collect the research data: sociodemographic information form, violence against women questionnaire, and the Gender Equality Scale.



FINDINGS: The first important finding of the study is that the rate of domestic violence against women is high. The second important finding is that men who have resorted to violence against women have more unequal gender attitudes. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The research reveals the significance related to the participation of men in gender equality policies and provides guiding data for healthcare professionals.

Language: en