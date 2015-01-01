|
Özpınar S, Acar A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35587541
PURPOSE: The study has two purposes: "ascertaining the determinants and the frequency of violence against women in men" and "determining the relation between men's violence against women and gender attitudes." DESIGN AND METHODS: The study is of cross-sectional type. Three questionnaires were used to collect the research data: sociodemographic information form, violence against women questionnaire, and the Gender Equality Scale.
gender; violence; violence against women; men; gender attitude