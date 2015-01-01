|
Mochizuki G, Bayley M, Chandra T, Comper P, Danells C, Foster E, Perez OH, Hameed H, Inness E, Khimji F, Sweeny M. Phys. Ther. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Physical Therapy Association)
35588230
OBJECTIVE: Concussion can cause deficits in balance and gait. Much of what is known about how concussion affects balance and gait has been derived from studies involving youth, high school, and university-aged athletes. However, investigation into the effects of concussion on balance and gait in community-dwelling young, middle, and older age adults is limited. This study aimed to present descriptive reference values for common balance and gait measures in community-dwelling adults between the ages of 20 and 69 years with concussion.
Language: en
Adult; Concussion; Balance; Gait