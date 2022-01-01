Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Amazon's Mechanical Turk (MTurk) appears to be a reliable resource for studying clinical populations and accessing hard-to-reach populations. Recent research suggests that MTurk may also be a viable option for military recruitment.



OBJECTIVE: The goal of the current study was to examine the utility of collecting clinical data on military samples recruited via MTurk.



METHOD: Participants were 535 military veterans (M(age) = 37.45; 71.8% men; 69.5% White) who completed measures assessing trauma and mental health.



RESULTS: Findings indicate that rates of military traumas and mental health diagnoses were higher than published comparisons; posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression symptoms were found to be higher than values found in a nationally representative sample, lower than a treatment-seeking sample, and comparable to a MTurk-recruited military sample. Alcohol misuse was found to be higher than both nationally representative and treatment-seeking samples. Psychometric analyses indicated support for convergent validity of measures, and confirmatory factor analysis results demonstrated that empirically supported factor models of PTSD were replicated in the current sample; the hybrid model demonstrated the best fit.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings support the utility of MTurk for collecting clinical data on military samples. Increasing access to and recruitment of military samples is important for advancing the field of military psychology. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en