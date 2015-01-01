|
Eranki A, Wilson-Smith A, Villanueva C, Seah P. Trauma Case Rep 2022; 39: e100649.
INTRODUCTION: Penetrating cardiac injuries are emergencies that require prompt surgical management. Most of these injuries are caused by gunshots or stab wounds however the incidence of nail-gun injuries is rising due to their availability and widespread use. Cardiac injuries caused by nail-guns are often self-inflicted. These injuries almost always require operative management with a sternotomy or thoracotomy.
Trauma; Nailgun; Penetrating cardiac injury