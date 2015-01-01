Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Penetrating cardiac injuries are emergencies that require prompt surgical management. Most of these injuries are caused by gunshots or stab wounds however the incidence of nail-gun injuries is rising due to their availability and widespread use. Cardiac injuries caused by nail-guns are often self-inflicted. These injuries almost always require operative management with a sternotomy or thoracotomy.



CASE REPORT: This case report describes a 47-year-old male with two self-inflicted nail-gun wounds to the chest. He presented in a stable condition and subsequently underwent an emergency sternotomy to repair a penetrating cardiac injury. We highlight our diagnostic and operative approach to this injury and present a contemporary narrative review of similar cases.



CONCLUSION: Almost all cases of penetrating trauma caused by nail-gun injuries require urgent surgery. Some cases require the use of cardiopulmonary bypass. In this case, the use of the Medtronic® urchin apical suction device, usually reserved for off pump cardiac surgery, facilitated exposure and repair of the lateral wall of the left ventricle.

