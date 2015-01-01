Abstract

BACKGROUND: Accidental falls are the most common cause of injury in children. These falls not only result in pain and injury to children but also can pose a significant financial burden to their families and society. The aim of this study is to identify risk factors for falls in children.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review of the literature describing falls in children aged 0-18 years. Studies of falls from a height of 1 m or more were excluded from the analysis. We analyzed the included studies to identify risk factors for falls.



RESULTS: A total of 1496 articles were initially retrieved, leading to an included set of nine articles, which were published from 1995 to 2021. Risk factors related to fall injury in children aged 0-18 years included age, sex, extroversion, rural areas, history of falls, family factors, caregiver factors, medication use, intravenous therapy, tests requiring movement, disease factors and long hospital stay.



CONCLUSION: We identified 12 risk factors affecting falls in children, including individual characteristics and family and social factors.

Language: en