SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Langa M, Leopeng BB. Soc. Health Sci. 2020; 18(2): 116-126.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, University of South Africa (UNISA))

DOI

10.10520/ejc-safety1-v18-n2-a7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Drawing on media reports published during South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown, this article argues that violent policing of black men in South African townships was driven by racial stereotypes which depict black men as unruly, defiant, violent and aggressive. Law enforcement officials' use of violence is rooted within the social construct of hegemonic masculinities in which victims are positioned as villains, while law enforcement officials position themselves as heroes who are simply enforcing the rule of law. This article argues that the use of violence affirms law enforcement officials' sense of manhood while undermining, shaming and marginalising young black men's sense of manhood. Furthermore, the article posits that the lockdown regulations gave law enforcement officials additional power and authority, bolstered by the panic and fear associated with the risk of contracting COVID-19, to further criminalise young black men. Policing is not just a safety act but a gendered phenomenon which draws on other discourses of race and class in justifying certain acts of violence against poor, black working-class men.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; Law Enforcement Officials; Lockdown; Masculinities; Police brutality; South African politics; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print