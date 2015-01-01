|
Citation
Portegijs S, van Beek APA, van Tuyl LHD, Wagner C. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e677.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35596186
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People with dementia living in nursing homes are mostly sedentary, which is a consequence of various personal, environmental and organizational factors. Until now, studies on physical activity and safety in dementia have focused on residents and caregivers from the viewpoint of (individual) care provision and health benefits. There has been little to no focus on the possible influence of group dynamics between care providers with regard to physical activity and safety. The aim of this study is to gain more insight into the viewpoints and intentions of groups of professional caregivers towards safety and physical activity and the potential influence of the group-oriented setting in long-term care on physical activity of individual residents.
Language: en
Keywords
Safety; Physical activity; Dementia; Group dynamic; Long-term care; Professional caregivers