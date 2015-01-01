Abstract

The workers of fireworks industry are affected mentally because of hazards that occurred in and around the working environment which caused injuries/fire accidents due to carelessness of workers and poor maintenance of rules and regulations by management. The primary data was collected from 451 workers aiming twenty-five fireworks industries randomly. A structured questionnaire is developed to measure safety culture in the fireworks industry in terms of dimensions like work environment, worker awareness, process, governance and safety satisfaction. This instrument is tested for purification of items in terms of stability by various statistical tests like reliability and validity in statistical software like Statistical Package for Social Science (SPSS) and Analysis Moment Structure (AMOS). This field based study examines safety culture among workers of fireworks industry to find real scenario in the workplace and give recommendations for the management to control accidents and fire or explosions to save the lives of workers.

