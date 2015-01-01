Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. The analysis of previous research shows that indicators of human factors have not been sufficiently integrated into the models for risk assessment of pressure equipment to date. Therefore, the goal of this article is the creation of a universal measurement scale to assess the current condition of the impacts of human factors on the risk of pressure equipment exploitation in factories and plants.



METHODS. A research instrument with nine constructs and 61 dimensions was designed and tested on a sample size of 268 companies, by reliability, exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis.



RESULTS. The final model contains exact quantification of nine constructs described by 27 influencing human factors on risk associated with pressure equipment exploitation.



CONCLUSIONS. The most influencing construct is 'communication', whereas the construct 'organizational change management' is the least influencing. Also, applying Pareto analysis shows that the most important constructs identified are 'communication', 'safety and health at work', 'potentially hazardous materials and equipment', 'maintenance/inspection', 'human error' and 'trainings and competences of employees for crisis situations'. It is a recommendation for the process industry enterprises, where pressure equipment is in operation, to include the obtained model in the risk assessment processes they are using.

Language: en