Abstract

Climate change-induced extreme events have increased worldwide, including riverine flooding in rural areas. Risk communication is an effective mechanism that affects risk perception and can significantly reduce flood risk. This study quantifies risk perception and communication in flood-prone rural areas of District Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan. The rural communities were divided into two zones based on the distance from rivers, i.e., Zone 1 (households within 0-3 km) and Zone 2 (households within 3-6 km). After a thorough literature review, indicators measured on the Likert scale were selected for risk perception and communication. Using Yamane's sampling, 420 samples were collected using a household survey. Chi-square and t-tests were used to identify differences between the two zones. Linear regression was performed to identify the socioeconomic determinants of risk communication and perception.



RESULTS showed that the people living away from the river had higher risk perception and received better risk communication than their peers. The main reason was attributed to their past flood experiences. The study also found a strong correlation between flood risk perception and risk communication. Hazard proximity was also found to affect risk perception and communication. People with higher risk perception are likely to seek risk communication information and engage in flood preparedness and mitigation measures. This study provides an insight into the need for risk communication for improving the effectiveness of flood risk reduction.

Language: en