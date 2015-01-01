|
Ali A, Rana IA, Ali A, Najam FA. J. Environ. Manage. 2022; 316: e115309.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35594819
Climate change-induced extreme events have increased worldwide, including riverine flooding in rural areas. Risk communication is an effective mechanism that affects risk perception and can significantly reduce flood risk. This study quantifies risk perception and communication in flood-prone rural areas of District Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan. The rural communities were divided into two zones based on the distance from rivers, i.e., Zone 1 (households within 0-3 km) and Zone 2 (households within 3-6 km). After a thorough literature review, indicators measured on the Likert scale were selected for risk perception and communication. Using Yamane's sampling, 420 samples were collected using a household survey. Chi-square and t-tests were used to identify differences between the two zones. Linear regression was performed to identify the socioeconomic determinants of risk communication and perception.
Pakistan; Climate change; Resilience; Flood risk management; Indus river; Risk communication