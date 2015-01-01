|
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Serious disruptive behavior among adolescents is a prevalent and often persistent problem. This highlights the importance of adequate and effective treatment to help adolescents with disruptive behavior problems react less hostile and aggressive. In order to create a treatment environment in which behavioral change can be enhanced, treatment motivation plays an essential role. Regarding treatment itself, a focus on challenging self-serving cognitive distortions in order to achieve behavioral change is important. Street Temptations (ST) is a new training program that was developed to address both treatment motivation and cognitive distortions in adolescents with disruptive behavior problems. One of the innovative aspects of ST is the use of virtual reality (VR) techniques to provide adolescents during treatment with visually presented daily social scenarios to activate emotional engagement and dysfunctional cognitions. By using the VR scenarios as an integral starting point of ST's sessions and transferring the power of the VR experience into playful and dynamic exercises to practice social perspective-taking, adolescents are encouraged to reflect on both their own behavior and that of others. This focus on reflection is grounded in ST's main treatment mechanism to influence treatment motivation and cognitive distortions, namely, mentalizing (ie, reflective functioning).
Language: en
Keywords
virtual reality; adolescence; cognitive distortions; disruptive behavior problems; reflective functioning; single-case experimental design; treatment motivation