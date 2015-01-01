|
Yip T, Wang Y, Xie M, Ip PS, Fowle J, Buckhalt J. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35593065
OBJECTIVES: To review and meta-analyze existing evidence regarding the impact of school start times (SSTs) on youth sleep and developmental outcomes considering the moderating effects of youth and school characteristics. Scopus, ScienceDirect, JSTOR, Pubmed, PsychInfo, ERIC, Proquest, EBSCO, and Google Scholar were used through 2019 to select studies measuring (1) school start time and (2) sleep or other developmental outcomes. Data from 28 studies and 1 774 509 participants were extracted and analyzed using random-effects models with robust variance estimation.
