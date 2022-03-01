|
Zhou C, Ye L, Luo C, Wang G, Xu P. Resuscitation 2022; 175: 171-172.
35595497
We read with interest the paper by Hüser and coworkers comparing the cohort characteristics and outcome of patients with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) attributed to poisoning (P-OHCA) versus patients with OHCA attributed to other medical causes. This study indicated that poisoning was an independent protective factor of good neurological outcome. The authors make a valid point on the importance of prolonged times of resuscitation efforts in P-OHCA patients, we therefore thank the authors for their efforts. However, we question the relationship between P-OHCA and good neurological outcome, and the article has several issues on which we intend to invite the authors' comments.
