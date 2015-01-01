Abstract

Landslides are the most catastrophic geological hazard in hilly areas. The present work intends to identify landslide susceptibility along Karakorum Highway (KKH) in Northern Pakistan, using landslide susceptibility mapping (LSM). To compare and predict the connection between causative factors and landslides, the random forest (RF), extreme gradient boosting (XGBoost), k nearest neighbor (KNN) and naive Bayes (NB) models were used in this research. Interferometric synthetic aperture radar persistent scatterer interferometry (PS-InSAR) technology was used to explore the displacement movement of retrieved models. Initially, 332 landslide areas alongside the Karakorum Highway were found to generate the landslide inventory map using various data. The landslides were categorized into two sections for validation and training, of 30% and 70%. For susceptibility mapping, thirteen landslide-condition factors were created. The area under curve (AUC) of the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve technique was utilized for accuracy comparison, yielding 83.08, 82.15, 80.31, and 72.92% accuracy for RF, XGBoost, KNN, and NB, respectively. The PS-InSAR technique demonstrated a high deformation velocity along the line of sight (LOS) in model-sensitive areas. The PS-InSAR technique was used to evaluate the slope deformation velocity, which can be used to improve the LSM for the research region. The RF technique yielded superior findings, integrating with the PS-InSAR outcomes to provide the region with a new landslide susceptibility map. The enhanced model will help mitigate landslide catastrophes, and the outcomes may help ensure the roadway's safe functioning in the study region.

