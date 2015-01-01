Abstract

In order to improve vehicle driving safety in a low-cost manner, we used a monocular camera to study a lane-changing warning algorithm for highway vehicles based on deep learning image processing technology. We improved the mask region-based convolutional neural network for vehicle target detection. Suitable anchor frame ratios were obtained by means of K-means++ method clustering for 66,389 vehicle targets with the width/height ratio, which is one more set of anchor frames than the original setting, so as to ensure that the generation accuracy of candidate frames can be improved without sacrificing more network performance. Using the vehicle target annotation set, we trained the vehicle targets. Through the analysis of indicators for mean average precision, a new set of anchor frames was added to improve the accuracy of vehicle target detection. Based on the improved vehicle detection network and an end-to-end lane detection network in series, we proposed an algorithm for the detection of highway vehicle lane-changing behavior with the first-person perspective by summing the inter-frame change rates in the vehicle lane-changing data pool. After the identification and verification of the marked lane-changing picture sequences, a lane-changing detection accuracy rate of 94.5% was achieved.

Language: en