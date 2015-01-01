Abstract

Managing citizen and community safety is one of the most essential services that future cities will require. Crowd analysis and monitoring are also a high priority in the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, especially because large-scale gatherings can significantly increase the risk of infection transmission. However, crowd tracking presents several complex technical challenges, including accurate people counting and privacy preservation. In this study, using a tile-map-based method, a new intelligent method is proposed which is integrated with the cloud of things and data analytics to provide intelligent monitoring of outdoor crowd density. The proposed system can detect and intelligently analyze the pattern of crowd activity to implement contingency plans, reducing accidents, ensuring public safety, and establishing a smart city. The experimental results demonstrate the feasibility of the proposed model in detecting crowd density status in real-time. It can effectively assist with crowd management tasks such as monitoring, guiding, and managing crowds to ensure safety. In addition, the proposed algorithm provides acceptable performance.

