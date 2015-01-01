|
Citation
Henninger MW, Clements AD, Kim S, Rothman EF, Bailey BA. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35591760
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Recent research indicates that pregnant women in rural communities are at increased risk of experiencing IPV and comorbid illicit opioid use compared to urban-residing pregnant women. Few studies of the interactions among rurality, substance use, and victimization in pregnant women exist. The current study sought to examine the relationship between IPV and opioid use and the interaction effects of rurality in Appalachian pregnant women.
Language: en
Keywords
opioids; intimate partner violence; Appalachia; pregnancy; rural health