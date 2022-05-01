Abstract

Ricin toxin (RT) belongs to the ribosome-inactivating protein (RIP) family of toxins and is considered to be a moderate threat by the US Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). RT poses a great potential threat to the public, but there has been a lack of effective treatment options so far. Over the past few decades, researches on the prevention and treatment of RT poisoning have been investigated, among which neutralizing antibodies targeting RT specifically have always been a research hotspot. In this review, we have summarized the mechanism of action of RT, the research results and the design strategies of RT neutralizing antibodies, and discussed the key issues in the development of RT neutralizing antibody researches.

Language: en