|
Citation
|
Selva Raj DR, Adjei B, Al-Nahhas OF, Kamil L, Yonjan I. World J. Plast. Surg. 2022; 11(1): 138-140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Iran Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35592224
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
A 16-year-old female with psoriasis presented to our Plastic Surgery Department with a significant chemical burn to the neck, upper torso and left cheek (TBSA 6%). She applied a concoction of cream prescribed by her dermatologist in her native country, Poland when she returned to the United Kingdom. A few hours after application she developed a burn with pH of 5. A review of the cream revealed a mixture of 19% dithranol and 5% salicylic acid. This combination is recognized for managing psoriasis, however the strength of dithranol in the combination given is of a high concentration (normally <3%). This alone can cause a burn to the skin if left for a prolonged period of time. Salicylic acid is an enhancer which augments the stability of dithranol and increases its penetration and efficacy. The concentration of 5% is also on the higher end. Our patient was admitted for pain relief and further irrigation till normalization of the pH which was achieved after 3 days. A worrying aspect in our patients' case is that she was given the cream to commence at home. High concentration preparation is normally commenced in a controlled setting under medical supervision.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chemical Burn; Dithranol; Psoriasis; Salicylic Acid