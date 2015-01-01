|
Mobayen M, Sadeghi M. World J. Plast. Surg. 2022; 11(1): 3-11.
(Copyright © 2022, Iran Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons)
35592228
BACKGROUND: Electrical burn, one of the serious public health challenges, is considered one of the most devastating due to higher mortalities. Burn injuries impose a high economic burden on patients, the health system, and society. We aimed to determine the prevalence of electrical burn injury among burn patients hospitalized in Iran.
Language: en
Burn; Electrical injury; High voltage; Low voltage