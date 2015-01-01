Abstract

The statistical analysis was conducted on data of accident scenarios between cars and two-wheelers from National Automobile Accident In-depth Investigation System (NAIS) database in order to study safety of intended functionality of Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) perception system in typical dangerous scenarios of cars and two-wheelers. 11 scenario-related variables were selected, and 6 types of typical scenarios were obtained through cluster analysis and manual classification. The 6 types of typical scenarios were built by the automatic driving simulation software PreScan, and the AEB longitudinal control algorithm was built in Matlab/Simulink. Batch simulation script files were written, and the relative location distribution of car and two-wheeler with different time to collision (TTC) was obtained by batch simulation. Furthermore, the effects of car velocity, two-wheeler velocity and cyclist casualties on the parameter configuration of the perception system were analyzed. Under the premise of satisfying safety of intended functionality of the perception system, the optimal sensor detection scheme at different TTCs was obtained by comprehensively considering the death accident detection rate, detection area, and standard deviation. The results show that when the detection rate is 90%, the AEB system can adopt the detection scheme of long-range radar and short-range radar. The field of view (FOV) and detection range of the short range radar are 133.6° and 38.1 m, and those of the long range radar are 84.5° and 74.3 m. And when the detection rate was close to 100%, a single sensor can be used, and the detection parameters are 150° and 77.6 m. It provides reference for parameter optimization of AEB perception system.

Language: en